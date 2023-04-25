Tuesday, April 25, 2023
601 ad
Gollings enjoys little break with family

Fiji 7s Coach Ben Gollings took time off to spend some quality time with his wife and children in the past few days.

His wife Lauren and three children- Amelia, Luca and Ethan flew in from Australia for a little holiday with Gollings after his Hong Kong and Singapore 7s commitments with the national team.

Gollings in a social media post said he had an amazing couple of weeks with adventure and training and shared some photos of their holiday.

“Boat trips, kayaking, hiking, running, snorkelling with sharks, sunrises and sunsets.”

“Fiji is a beautiful place. We love it. You’re all amazing @laurengollings @amelia.gollings Luca and Ethan.”

“It’s the best when you are here. It’s the hardest saying goodbye. Love you @laurengollings, you are the best mumma ever. Thank you.”

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
