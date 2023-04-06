Thursday, April 6, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Gollings hopeful of a improved performance

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings is adamant the side continue its form and go one better this weekend at the Singapore 7s.

Gollings said they had harnessed the energy from last week and have learnt from the mistakes to fuel their campaign this weekend.

“We are using the disappointment from last weeks final as a catalyst,” Gollings said.

“It is important we continue from where we let off and just get that consistency.”

“The hard work starts in the pool and we have a big game against Canada, then Samoa and Spain.

Gollings added he was confident that whatever team was chosen this weekend, they would deliver the goods necessary.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Sports

MoE releases new Coke Games dates

The Coca-Cola Games will be held from Aprl 27 to 29 at the HFC Bank...
Fiji Parliament

New routes HK, Japan, soon: Gavoka

Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka says Fiji is experiencing incr...
News

Pair charged for Tamavua assault

Police has revealed that the two men involved in the alleged assaul...
Fiji Parliament

MIDA Act repealed by Parliament

The 2010 Media Industry Development Act has been repealed by Parlia...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

MoE releases new Coke Games date...

Sports
The Coca-C...

New routes HK, Japan, soon: Gavo...

Fiji Parliament
Deputy Pri...

Pair charged for Tamavua assault...

News
Police has...

MIDA Act repealed by Parliament

Fiji Parliament
The 2010 M...

Fiji 7s take on Canada

Rugby
The Fiji 7...

Narawa next for All Blacks radar...

Rugby
Chiefs win...

Popular News

Goalie Sevanaia to miss Under 20...

Football
Nadroga go...

Principal graduates with post-gr...

News
Navatu Sec...

LPG prices fall, premix increase...

News
The price ...

Turuva gets double in Raiders wa...

NRL
A first ha...

Nawaqanitawase’s try not e...

Rugby
Mark Nawaq...

Winning start for Fijiana 7s in ...

Hong Kong 7s
Saiasi Ful...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Sports

MoE releases new Coke Games dates