Gollings hopeful of a improved performance

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings is adamant the side continue its form and go one better this weekend at the Singapore 7s.

Gollings said they had harnessed the energy from last week and have learnt from the mistakes to fuel their campaign this weekend.

“We are using the disappointment from last weeks final as a catalyst,” Gollings said.

“It is important we continue from where we let off and just get that consistency.”

“The hard work starts in the pool and we have a big game against Canada, then Samoa and Spain.

Gollings added he was confident that whatever team was chosen this weekend, they would deliver the goods necessary.