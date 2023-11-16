Thursday, November 16, 2023
Gollings unhappy with team’s performance

Fiji 7s head coach Ben Gollings has expressed his disappointment with the side’s performance against arch-rivals New Zealand at the Oceania Rugby 7s Championship over the weekend.

Fiji was eliminated to the bronze medal playoffs after losing the international final 24-17 to eventual winners New Zealand in Brisbane on Sunday.

“I was a bit disappointed with our second game against New Zealand and we did not finish that game off,” an unhappy Gollings said.

“We preferred to play probably more against Australia and New Zealand if we had the chance because those are the teams we want to target.”

“In terms of coming back from a tough pre-season and getting back to our game mode, we’ve got a few things we want to work on now as we put some touches into the World Series.”

Despite finishing third in the championship this year, Gollings admitted there were a lot of positives that came out of the tournament.

“It was great to see some players who have not represented Fiji, represent well.”

“A big part for us was to focus on the game time and to get an experience at that level as we start to develop into the business end and for the selection for Dubai and South Africa 7s.”

Meanwhile, the Tokyo Olympics Gold medalists will commence their preparation for the HSBC series opener Dubai 7s which will be played on the 2 and 3 December.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
