Good governance is vital, Seeto emphasizes

Member of FRFU Board of Trustees, Jenny Seeto emphasized the importance of good governance during a panel decision held by Oceania Rugby in Brisbane last night.

The discussion centered around Sports Diplomacy, Gender Equality, Business & Sports sustainability, Pasifika Connections, Incorporating successful business models into sports and Life after Rugby.

Given her background and experience, she brought different perspectives to the discussion and emphasized the importance of good governance and well written proposals to get funding for rugby to ensure sustainability.

She also covered the importance of developing and supporting women participation in the game and providing pathways to ensure development from the grassroots and talked about rugby providing endless opportunities to walk women out of poverty, gender violence, which is a high in Fiji based on statistics, and to provide employment opportunities outside of rugby.

Seeto suggested that given the earnings from rugby, programs such as financial literacy should be run at early stages of a player’s career and mentorship programs be established.

These according to her, would assist in preparing players for life after rugby whether they go into their own businesses, make good investment decisions, go back to the village and develop farming, run an academy or further a career in a professional field.

She also suggested that there should be data collected on remittances by players back to their counties and such data can be put forward to Governments to emphasize the significant contribution of remittances to support families at home and helping grow the economy and this  would provide a good economic justification for why Government should provide funds to rugby.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
