Wednesday, June 21, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Good to face champions early: Chua

Digicel Young Kulas Head Coach Angeline Chua said her side had the best possible start when it takes on seven-time Oceania Football Confederation Under-19 World Champions New Zealand in the first game tomorrow.

Chua said there is no better way than to play the defending champions.

“We are playing the defending champions, and we know what to expect when playing the champions,” Chua said.

“It will be good because we will see early where we are at the moment when we play a defending champion.”

Chua said she was confident in her side and expects her Young Kulas to face New Zealand later on in the series.

“We will play them now so when we meet them again in the knockout stages or in the final.”

“We are prepared well and confident.”

The two sides clash at tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium at 4pm.

 

 

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2023-24 National Budget

Delay in naming of EC members point...

Serious questions are now being asked on why the Prime Minister and...
News

FEO refutes FFP claims, says report...

The Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa says the Fijian El...
2023-24 National Budget

Fiji to open mission in Israel, thr...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the Government's intends to ope...
Rugby

Way out for FRU key: Mazey

The Fiji Rugby Union is drowning in a $3.5 million in debt and the ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Delay in naming of EC members po...

2023-24 National Budget
Serious qu...

FEO refutes FFP claims, says rep...

News
The Acting...

Fiji to open mission in Israel, ...

2023-24 National Budget
Prime Mini...

Way out for FRU key: Mazey

Rugby
The Fiji R...

Ratulele raring to go at OFC Cha...

Football
Luse Ratul...

Fiji Airways is best airline in ...

News
Fiji Airwa...

Popular News

Budget will lay the foundation f...

News
Deputy Pri...

Special birthday celebration for...

Fiji FACT 2023
Nippy defe...

DPP amends charge against Bainim...

News
The Office...

FEO needs to address complaint i...

News
Former Att...

Adele shares ‘crude’...

Entertainment
Adele, kno...

Rural, maritime areas must be pr...

News
Minister f...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Vanuatu vs Tonga (OFC U19 Women’s Championship)