Good to face champions early: Chua

Digicel Young Kulas Head Coach Angeline Chua said her side had the best possible start when it takes on seven-time Oceania Football Confederation Under-19 World Champions New Zealand in the first game tomorrow.

Chua said there is no better way than to play the defending champions.

“We are playing the defending champions, and we know what to expect when playing the champions,” Chua said.

“It will be good because we will see early where we are at the moment when we play a defending champion.”

Chua said she was confident in her side and expects her Young Kulas to face New Zealand later on in the series.

“We will play them now so when we meet them again in the knockout stages or in the final.”

“We are prepared well and confident.”

The two sides clash at tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium at 4pm.