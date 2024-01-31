Government designates Civil Service Day

Government has officially designated the last Friday of every June as Civil Service Day, with the inaugural celebration set to take place on 28 June this year.

This initiative aligns closely with the aims and objectives of the UN Public Service Day, also observed in June annually.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka as Head of the Civil Service highlighted the significance of the day, stating, “Civil Service Day is an occasion to recognize the unwavering dedication and hard work of civil servants in helping build a better nation.

“It serves as a moment to renew our commitment to better serve our people here in Fiji. It is in line with the People’s Coalition Government’s vision of bringing about change for the better.”

Contrary to a day off, Civil Service Day will be a regular working day. However, a series of events will be organized to celebrate achievements and stimulate a dialogue about the evolution of a modernized Civil Service in the 21st century.

To ensure a widespread and impactful celebration, each Ministry, Department, and Agency is tasked with organizing agreed-upon activities and events, utilizing existing funding and resources.

Rabuka emphasized that there will be no additional funding sourced, underscoring a commitment to responsible financial management.

An Inter-Ministry and Departmental Committee, chaired by the Ministry of Civil Service, will oversee the organization and coordination of activities for the day, ensuring a cohesive and collaborative effort.

The day’s commemoration will encompass a range of activities, including prestigious Awards, Conferences, Seminars, Workshops, and Cultural and Sporting Events.

These celebrations aim to inspire civil servants to work collaboratively with renewed vigor and dedication, fostering national unity and advancing the principles of good governance and public welfare.

The Prime Minister added that Civil Service Day stands as a testament to the Government’s appreciation for the invaluable contributions of civil servants and serves as a platform to collectively envision a progressive and service-oriented future.