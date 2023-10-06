Government lifts freeze on PSV permits

Cabinet has approved the uplifting of the freeze on PSV permits specifically for Licensed Hire (LH), Licensed Minibuses (LM), Licensed Rentals (LR) and Licensed Carriers (LC).

In a statement released by the Office of the Prime Minister, Cabinet agreed that a review be undertaken for the remaining PSV permits, namely Road Route Licence (RRL), Licensed Taxis (LT) and Road Contract Licence (RCL), before a decision is taken on the current freeze.

A freeze on the issuance of PSV permits was implemented in 2011 to allow the LTA to undertake a comprehensive review on the demand and supply of PSV permits.

The LTA was also tasked to assess and determine the future viability and sustainability of Fiji’s land transport industry given its various key players and their respective financial interests.

Consequently, this comprehensive review was not undertaken. However, over the years, the LTA legislations were reviewed, and comprehensive changes made to the law and the way permits were operationalised.

LTA administers an estimated total of 8,816 permits nationwide. The majority of the permits administered are for the Central and Western division.

Following a nation-wide consultation, uplift in the freeze for the LH, LR, LM and LC has now become a necessity particularly post COVID, and due to the increase in activities within the Tourism industry.

LTA is currently reviewing the processes and requirements for remaining permits – RRL, RCL, and LT. For the RRL and RCL, the RRL Guideline is currently under review.

The review will also require comprehensive consultation with all RRL permit holders prior to finalising the guideline.

As part of the review, assessing and analysing Land Transport Appeals Tribunal decisions as precedents to improving the processes of the dealing with all permits, particularly RRL.

Due to the challenges faced for the issuance of taxi permits through the taxi barrel draw and the two standards of taxi permits in the country, the LTA is currently undertaking further review and identifying an alternative way to distribute taxi permits.

Comprehensive consultations with relevant stakeholders such as the Ministry of Local Government, Municipal Councils, and i-Taukei Land Trust Board to better identify and standardise the best standards for administering taxi permits will be undertaken.