Government needs $500m injection to boost economy: Biman

Government needs at least $500 million in additional revenue, if it is to begin to make any difference in reducing public debt or begin any critical infrastructure investments.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Prof Biman Prasad says that the question now is how and where?

Prof Prasad said that one of the ways of tackling this, is, government intends to raise corporate tax rate, that has the potential to collect an additional $70 million in a year.

He said people will be surprised at how low that number is, but that is all Government will get from that increase.

Prof Prasad said the Government also intends to increase departure taxes between now and 2025 – this will raise an additional $70 million when it is fully implemented, which is still more than a year away.

He said the Government will increase customs and excise duty, including on alcohol – this will generate close to $100 million.

The Deputy Prime Minister said only 20,000 people in Fiji actually pays personal tax.

Prof Prasad said the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service only collects about $200 million in personal tax.

“This is about two per cent of Fiji’s Gross Domestic Product compared to other similar economies – that is very low for personal income tax collection.”

“That is because of a policy choice made by the previous government, to put the threshold for personal tax at $30,000. In other words, if you earn less than $30,000 you pay no personal income tax. With a population of approximately less than 900,000 citizens – only 20,000 people earn more than $30,000 a year in taxable income.”

He added that reducing the tax threshold back to $16,000 to collect $50 million in tax revenue would put more burden on people and the Government.

“Government will not disturb this, but we think the current personal tax threshold is too high,” Prof Prasad added.