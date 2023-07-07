Friday, July 7, 2023
Govt aims to reduce debt ratio to 79pc

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says Government intends to reduce debt to GDP to 79.3 per cent by July 2024.

In a statement, Prof Prasad said Fiji’s debt to GDP currently is above 88 per cent – This is too much public debt for the size of Fiji’s economy.

“Government debt for the size of our economy. Nearly 25 per cent of the Government Budget this year will go to servicing debt.  And debt remains one of our biggest challenges. We must continue to carefully manage our revenue and spending.”

He said the total expenditure is $4.3 billion, with a projected revenue of $3.7 billion.

Prof Prasad said our fiscal deficit is set at $639 million dollars, equivalent to 4.8 per cent of GDP.

He said this is a major reduction in the deficit.

“In the last four fiscal years, the average deficit has been 9 percent. We are at a critical point. We must continue to cushion the blow on our people.”

“We must catch up on all the lost years without investment in infrastructure and maintenance. If we do not do this, our future path of economic growth will be affected.”

Prof Prasad added that the Government is pursuing further fiscal consolidation – that is, better value spending and cost savings – to ensure that we urgently bring down Government debt parameters to a sustainable level.

“But to achieve this, we will have to swallow some bitter medicine now, otherwise we could end up in the worst financial situation.”

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
