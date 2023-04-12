Govt approves QVS renovation works

The Government has endorsed the second amendment to the grant agreement with the Government of Indonesia, in relation to Phase Two of the rehabilitation of Queen Victoria School.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said the amendment extends the duration of Phase Two from December 2022 to the end of July 2023.

Rabuka said currently, construction is at its finishing stages with the structural shell completed, including the installation of roof framing for the QVS.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that Cabinet also approved the re-establishment of the Board of Governors for 13 Governmental Schools.

Rabuka said the role of these boards is to provide effective oversights into the management and governance of these schools.

“The board of Governors was abolished in 2015.”

These schools are Delainimasi Government School, Natabua Primary School, Adi Cakobau School, Bucalevu Secondary School, Labasa College, Levuka Public School, Nasinu Secondary School, Natabua Secondary School, Queen Victoria School, Ratu Kadavulevu School, Sila Central School, Suva Grammar School and Vunisea Secondary School.