Wednesday, April 12, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Govt approves QVS renovation works

The Government has endorsed the second amendment to the grant agreement with the Government of Indonesia, in relation to Phase Two of the rehabilitation of Queen Victoria School.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said the amendment extends the duration of Phase Two from December 2022 to the end of July 2023.

Rabuka said currently, construction is at its finishing stages with the structural shell completed, including the installation of roof framing for the QVS.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that Cabinet also approved the re-establishment of the Board of Governors for 13 Governmental Schools.

Rabuka said the role of these boards is to provide effective oversights into the management and governance of these schools.

“The board of Governors was abolished in 2015.”

These schools are Delainimasi Government School, Natabua Primary School, Adi Cakobau School, Bucalevu Secondary School, Labasa College, Levuka Public School, Nasinu Secondary School, Natabua Secondary School, Queen Victoria School, Ratu Kadavulevu School, Sila Central School, Suva Grammar School and Vunisea Secondary School.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Olympics is the focus: Gollings

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings is adamant that the Olympic Games q...
News

Smuggling an ongoing issue for pris...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says contrabands or the smuggling of...
Football

FFA goes big on Melanesian Cup expe...

Fiji Football Association says it is investing money to the tune of...
NRL

Kikau back for Eels showdown

Canterbury Bulldogs enforcer Viliame Kikau has returned to the star...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Olympics is the focus: Gollings

Rugby
Fiji 7s He...

Smuggling an ongoing issue for p...

News
Prime Mini...

FFA goes big on Melanesian Cup e...

Football
Fiji Footb...

Kikau back for Eels showdown

NRL
Canterbury...

Hamstring forces Ravalawa to the...

NRL
St George ...

Vanuatu ready to face Fiji in Fu...

Football
Vanuatu is...

Popular News

Fiji to meet France in Cup quart...

Rugby
Fiji will ...

Panapasa calls for continued fas...

News
Acting Com...

Pair charged for Tamavua assault...

News
Police has...

Corruption hinders development, ...

News
Corruption...

Values of Constitution must be u...

News
FijiFirst ...

High staff turnover at FCS: Tura...

News
Attorney-G...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Olympics is the focus: Gollings