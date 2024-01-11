Thursday, January 11, 2024
Govt to assist termite affected residents

The Government is committed to providing assistance to those facing termite infestation issues.

Highlighting this during public consultations in Lautoka yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Biman Prasad said the Government has a proactive approach and an initiative to directly engage with communities, addressing their specific problems, and offering concrete solutions.

Accompanied by the Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Honorable Sashi Kiran, the Minister for Finance personally visited the termite-infested areas during the site visits.

During the consultation, the residents also presented other pressing issues of taxi ranking system and lease issuance of sub divisions.

Prof Prasad continues his tour of the Western Division today.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
