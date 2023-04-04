Wednesday, April 5, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Govt committed to removing TELS: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the Government is undeterred on its promise to forgive the Tertiary Education Loan Scheme (TELS) debt on the basis that students will do service to the country through bonding provisions.

Speaking in his national address on the Government’s 100 days in Office, Rabuka said the Study Loan agreement will be converted into a bonding agreement in the next budget.

Rabuka said that the Coalition Government made a commitment to write-off debts related to the Tertiary Loans Scheme and National Toppers Scheme.

He added that a Working Committee is looking into the legislation to make provisions on forgiving of TELS debt.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Fiji FA secures $600k sponsorship b...

The Fiji Football Association has received a staggering $600,000 sp...
Football

Four teams confirmed for Melanesian...

Four teams will participate in the Melanesian Futsal Cup 2023 which...
NRL

Sims shift to interchange for Roost...

Former Fiji Bati lock Tariq Sims has shifted to start from the Melb...
Fiji Parliament

FRCS records a $2.8b revenue in 201...

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has recorded a staggering $2.8...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji FA secures $600k sponsorshi...

Football
The Fiji F...

Four teams confirmed for Melanes...

Football
Four teams...

Sims shift to interchange for Ro...

NRL
Former Fij...

FRCS records a $2.8b revenue in ...

Fiji Parliament
The Fiji R...

$12m in Fiji Sun ads from 2014-2...

Fiji Parliament
Government...

The Radradra -Koroibete combinat...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Popular News

Fijiana to play USA in Cup quart...

Hong Kong 7s
The Saiasi...

Actor Rampal’s daughter makes ru...

Entertainment
Versatile ...

Great demand for passport: Tikod...

Fiji Parliament
There is a...

AG says he did not intervene, PM...

Fiji Parliament
Attorney-G...

Coates eager to clash with forme...

Rugby
Rooster Ch...

Tuisue out for the season

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Fiji FA secures $600k sponsorship boost