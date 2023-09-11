Govt eases Fiji FA’s salary burden

Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel has acknowledged the Fijian Government for easing the sporting body’s salary burden.

During Fiji FA’s third Council Meeting at their headquarters in Vatuwaqa on Sunday, Patel confirmed that as of 1 August 2023, the Fiji Government through the Fiji National Sports Commission has begun to pay the salaries of the national men’s, women’s and Futsal coaches.

Through the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Fiji National Sports Commission was given $1.1 million in the 2023-2024 National Budget to fund coaches, who have an internationally accredited coaching license in any sport.

Patel revealed that in the previous years, only the national men’s football team coach received a partial salary from the Government while the other half was paid by Fiji FA.

He said the national women’s and futsal coaches were always funded by Fiji FA but now the Government has eased their burden.