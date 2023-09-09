Govt injects incentive package for Flying Fijians

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has announced a $250,000 incentive package for the Fiji Water Flying Fijians as they prepare for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Rabuka in a press conference revealed that through the Coalition Government’s intention for transformative and honorable sportsmanship in Fiji, each player will receive an incentive package of $5,000.

“To support our boys, the cabinet discussed and agreed at our meeting this morning that an incentive package for our Fiji Water Flying Fijian team is to be handed out. The package is called the ‘Victory Ganga Jeet Rugby World Cup 2023’ incentive package.”

“The coalition Government will make a pre-2023 Rugby World Cup allowance of $5,000 tax-free for the personal preparations of all our players, including reserves and non-traveling results including the coaching team. This sum will be deposited in a local bank account of their choosing. This is a modest allowance that will cost $250,000.”

Rabuka also said the Coalition Government will collaborate with potential private sector stakeholders and businesses in providing additional support and incentives to the team.

“Now the hopes and dreams of our nation rest heavily on the shoulders of our Fiji Water Flying Fijians. Often there tends to be a timid approach by Government and sponsors to inject critical financial resources at the beginning and may prefer instead to hedge their bets to only back guaranteed winners.”

“There is a poor discipline that does not uphold the brand of honorable sportsmanship that this coalition Government believes in. Win or lose we will back out athletes whenever they carry the nation and our flag to do battle on the global arena for Fiji’s honor.”

“The short attention spans of Sales and Marketing trends must no longer be permitted to direct the public conscience, where national sports is concerned. Our sportspersons are human beings also, they deserve respect and our continued gratitude for the untold sacrifices that they make to represent our nation and put Fiji on the map.”

He added the incentives for the Flying Fijian team help them support their family who hold them up when the world is not watching.

“Should the ‘Victory Qaqa Jeet Rugby World Cup 2023’ incentive package prove to be impactful, we will offer similar incentive packages to our sports teams and towards men and women to stem Fiji’s mark internationally.”

“Your coalition Government is serious about fostering excellence in all sports. All that is needed now is for the nation to pray for them in the hope of building them up positively with blessings of strength, wisdom, agility, honor, compassion, respectfulness, and victory. Go Fiji go bring that Webb Ellis cup home to the islands.”

Meanwhile, Fiji will open its Rugby World Cup campaign against Wales at 7am on Monday.