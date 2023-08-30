Govt is committed to democracy: Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad says the Coalition Government is committed to democracy, the rule of law, media freedom, human rights, and social justice.

He highlighted this during this meeting with His Excellency, the Minister for Tourism of Saudi Arabia Ahmed Aqeel AlKhateeb at Ro Lalabalavu House this morning.

Prof Prasad also mentioned that Fiji is a strong advocate for regional solidarity.

“We need a united Pacific to address new challenges in the region such as geo strategic competition, climate change and solutions to our unique challenges of smallness, geographical distance from major markets and narrow economic base.”

H.E Ahmed has over 25 years of experience in investment and financial services, during which he established, managed and restructured a number of Government agencies and companies.

He shared his experiences and discussed opportunities for Fiji in various sectors including tourism.

H.E Ahmed is currently Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Tourism Authority, the Tourim Development Fund, the Committee of Quality of Life Program and the Saudi Arabia Military Industry (state owned defence company).