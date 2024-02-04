Sunday, February 4, 2024
Govt is committed to gender equality policies: Gavoka

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka says the Government is committed to policies that safeguard gender equality.

Speaking at the Pacific Works towards Gender-Responsive Climate Policy Formulation, Gavoka said gender equality is not a mere social nicety but the cornerstone of sustainable development.

Gavoka said women are generally disproportionately affected by the impacts of climate change.

“Despite being heavily impacted, women are often underrepresented in local, national, and global policymaking forums where responses to climate change are decided. This can lead to policies and programs that do not address or even recognize the different experiences and needs of women in the context of climate change,” Gavoka said.

The conference culminated with a powerful call to action, urging all stakeholders to collaborate in shaping a future where our islands and communities not only endure but thrive.

It envisioned as a launchpad and urged participants to leave with action plans etched in their corporate blueprints, resonating in boardrooms, village councils, and the very soul of their nation.

The Deputy Prime Minister further added that recognizing the practical aspect of implementing gender-responsive policies, government’s commitment should extend beyond rhetoric and policies should translate into tangible actions that directly benefit our communities.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
