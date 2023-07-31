Monday, July 31, 2023
Govt is strategically repositioning: Kamikamica

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says the Government is strategically repositioning Fiji as a regional hub and the country’s ability to attract renowned international brands is a testament in itself.

Speaking at the THIRDOC Fiji Launch, Kamikamica said Government strives to implement further safeguards as necessary to ensure a conducive ICT business environment and Fiji’s ascension in Parliament on the Budapest Convention ensures the country is a more attractive destination for ICT and BPO businesses.

He said the Government recognises that more skilled talent will be required to push investments such as these forward – and in the 2023-2024 National Budget Announcement 8,720 new student scholarships in addition to the 9,148 students already being sponsored by budget.

“This portrays Government seriousness on its intention to develop the skill set for our future generation and Fiji’s growth.

Kamikamica added that in this digital age, where technology is the heartbeat of a country’s economy, the safeguarding of sensitive information has never been more crucial.

“Companies must understand that their responsibility extends beyond just delivering products and services, they must protect the trust placed in them by its customers and partners,” Kamikamica said.

Journalist | news@fijilive.com
