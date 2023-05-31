Govt is working very carefully, says Prof Prasad

The Coalition Government is working very carefully to ensure that every person in need is looked after.

Highlighting this during a budget consultation with members of the Tunalia community in Nadi last night, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad said this Government listens and will look to address issues affecting the everyday lives of its citizens.

Issues highlighted during the consultation include road infrastructure, hospital services, agriculture sector and water supply in the area.

Earlier in the day, Prof Prasad kick started the consultations by visiting farmers of Lomawai and Cuvu in Sigatoka before heading to Nadi where he met members of the public at the Nadi Civic Centre and later the members of the Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI).

He encouraged those present to engage and raise issues during the consultation as it is a space for Fijians to share their ideas and join an interactive discussion.

Issues highlighted by farmers include road repairs and drainage and more support for the sugar industry.

Several issues were raised at the Civic Centre gathering which includes the restoration of health centers and to better the services in hospitals, labor shortages including the Tertiary Loan Scheme.

Issues such as infrastructure, traffic importation, land development, modernising of our health sector including digitisation was discussed during the consultation with the NCCI.

Meanwhile NCCI President Dr Ram Raju welcomed the Minister and acknowledged the Coalition Government for the various changes made to some of our laws which now allows more investments and opportunities for our people.

Prof Prasad acknowledged those present for their contribution and highlighted that the budget will be known to everyone as there will be no secrets hidden about it.

He stressed that these issues will be taken into consideration and discussed with the right authorities and attendees that the Government will take heed of their views which may reflect in the coming budget.

Budget consultations move to Lautoka today.