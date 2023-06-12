Govt made a matured call to defer sitting: Vosarogo

Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo says the People’s Coalition Government took a more matured decision in deferring Parliament and reconvene later, in order to allow the suspended FijiFirst Party at that time to also participate in Fiji’s democratic processes.

Responding to questions on why the Government deferred this week’s sitting and that a FijiFirst Government would have gone ahead with this week’s planned sitting, Vosarogo said “this was something that the Government agreed with, which was a more matured decision to take at that time.”

Vosarogo said it was also a matter of timing and that the Speaker of Parliament carries the order of sitting for Parliament.

He said this was an extraordinary situation where Fiji found itself in last week.

“Parliament had to determine by midday last Friday what they were going to do for this week’s sitting… and the clearance hadn’t been given yet by the Acting Supervisor of Elections. In a matter of one to four hours difference of that decision, the Speaker made the decision to adjourn Parliament to a later date.”

“The approval by the Acting SOE for the lifting of the suspension of the FijiFirst Party came later… So whilst it’s extraordinary, I think it was a justifiable call made by the Speaker of Parliament.”

Vosarogo said essentially people did not want to have a Parliament Siting, where half of the other side isn’t able to come to the House, due to the suspension orders.

He said part of the suspension was for members of the suspended FijiFirst members were not to come anywhere near the precincts of Parliament.

“… Parliament sit and for the whole of Fiji to see that 24 MPs that they have elected into Parliament did not have the opportunity to represent them and their interest.”

“Some people might think that they are just letting it go, we think it’s a more matured position to take and that Government, we all agreed with this,” Vosarogo added.

Parliament is expected to reconvene on July 30, when the Minister of Finance will announce the 2023-2024 National Budget Address at 10am.