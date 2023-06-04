Govt policies indicates confidence in market: Biman

The Minister for Finance Prof Biman Prasad says he is confident in the measures being taken by the Government to address government’s spending, include sound fiscal policies and to shed light on current state of government coffers in the last five months.

Speaking at the 2023-2024 Budget Consultations in Labasa, Prof Prasad has reassured Fijians that positive change is being undertaken and will be reflected in the next budget announcement.

Prof Prasad also emphasized the significance of the upcoming National Budget, recognizing it as a crucial milestone and highlighted the importance of relying on accurate information, cautioning the audience against the circulation of false news aimed at Government.

He said that Government is not looking to remove social welfare benefits or reducing it nor would it remove education assistance from all students.

“I assure you that school administration that they would be granted autonomy to raise funds in addition to the grants provided by the Government.”

The Minister for Finance highlighted that Government intended to foster collaboration and empower local communities.

Prof Prasad said it was Government intentions to work closely with community leaders, Turaga ni Koro’s, Roko Tui’s, Provincial administrators, Advisory Councillors, Growers Councillors, and Town Councillors, as they possess valuable insight into the community’s affairs.

He said that there is a need to take a collaborative approach to address the nation’s challenges.

“The positive trajectory of the economy, with a strong rebound observed in the tourism sector, nearing pre-pandemic levels. As a testament to this, the growth forecast has been revised upwards.”

“The Government’s commitment to the well-being of the people was reiterated, with a particular focus on supporting sectors such as agriculture and tourism development in Vanua Levu,” he added.