Govt presents Matanigasau during GCC

The Coalition Government presented its Matanigasau (traditional apology) to the Vanua o Bau and more particularly to the 14 provinces – for the attacks of the previous Government towards the Vanua.

Presenting the Matanigasau, Native Land Commission Acting Chairman, Apimeleki Tola says the Government had been oppressive in its approach with the Vanua and her people in the last 16 years.

He said some decisions made by the Government were against the will of the Vanua and its people, so the Ministry has sought the Vanua’s forgiveness.

Tola said the previous Government has done so much that had a negative effect that created a division between the Government, the Vanua and the Church.

“I urged the Vanua to forego what has happened with the previous administration and to allow the new Government to move in support of the Vanua.”

Head of the Burebasaga Confederacy, Na Marama Bala Na Roko Tui Dreketi, Ro Teimumu Kepa said the Vanua has accepted the apology and thanked Government for creating a pathway for all to follow.

Ro Teimumu said what has happened today is the first step to recreating a humorous path forward for all.

“What happened here today is an epitome of great things to happen for the country as a whole. We must hold what the Qaselevu of the Methodist Church, Rev Ili Vunisuwai, has indicated – a way forward for all,” she added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
