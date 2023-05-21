Govt recognises importance of every woman: Tabuya

The Fiji Government is founded on ideology that recognises the importance of every woman and girl to our national development, says Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Lynda Tabuya.

While officiating at the Central Division Women’s Expo in Suva, Tabuya said no one should be deprived of their right to live their life to the fullest potential and contribute to the trajectory of our national development.

“As a Government, we are committed to ensuring the advancement of women economic empowerment and these divisional women’s expo is just the start bigger things to come.”

“The various crafts on show here today are of magnificent quality worthy of admiration and treasure. What you have brought to showcase are your outcomes of hard work, sacrifice and discipline in your pursuit of economic independence for you and you families. For that, I congratulate you all and thank you for your efforts and resilience”.

More than 200 selected women artisans from the provinces of Rewa, Tailevu, Naitasiri, Namosi and Serua were part of the expo.

The Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation in partnership with the Fiji Arts Council assessed the handicrafts and items on display and one hundred (100) women have been selected to represent the Central Division in the National Women’s Expo next year.