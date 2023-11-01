Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Govt puts $45m for 2024 education assistance

The Government has committed to providing $200 per child to assist parents and guardians ahead of the 2024 academic year.

Government says this is to assist children who will be enrolled into the Early Childhood Education program till Year 13.

This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad at a joint media conference with the Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro, this morning.

Prof Prasad said this is the second year that the Government is running its ‘Back to School Assistance’ and have allocated $45 million to assist what they expect 220,000 students across the country.

He said the assistance is targeted at parents who have a joint income of $50,000 or less.

“We are opening the application much earlier compared to the previous round to allow parents and guardians, teachers and the school more time to complete and submit the application.”

“The application will be opened from next Monday and will close on the 22nd of December. This means that parents have seven weeks to gather all the required documentations and apply.”

The Deputy Prime Minister also said that Government, through the Ministry of Finance, will start making payments from the 10 January 2024.

Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro, has urged parents and guardians to apply for the ‘Back to School Assistance’.

He said a circular will go out to all schools on the assistance program, from next week.

Payments will be made via registered M-Paisa and Digicel E-Wallet users. Those living in the maritime area, funds will be sent to the nearest Post Office for disbursement.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
