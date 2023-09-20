Govt sets solution to address street kids

Government is looking at addressing the increasing number of children living on the streets.

The concerns were raised following a convened inter-agency meeting approach, yesterday.

Speaking at the Street Kids Joint Stakeholders Meeting, Attorney-General Siromi Turaga said that attendees were invited based on the expertise they had to offer, to address the issue of children resorting to life on the streets.

“The solution to this issue lies with all of us, and as public servants, this is why we are here – to serve our nation,” Turaga said.

Minister responsible, Lynda Tabuya commended the integrated approach being adopted, stating that it was critical for street dwellers to be assisted and alleviated from a life of poverty to one of productivity.

Tabuya said the commitment shown by the leaders of the faith based organisations that were present and said “Government needed the support of the Church, to actively engage with parents and guardians of the young street dwellers to ensure a holistic approach is adopted towards their successful reintegration.”