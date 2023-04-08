Saturday, April 8, 2023
601 ad
Govt steps forward in Anti-Doping Policy

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru has revealed the coalition Government has taken a step forward in the National Anti-Doping Policy which, if passed, will be the first in the Pacific region.

Speaking during the Official Opening of the 2023 Burger King Bula Business House Futsal Soccer League at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva, Saukuru highlighted the importance of staying away from performance enhancing substances in sports.

“We are all aware of the impact of this dilemma in sports not only in our country but the world over and there is indeed a need for this problem to be fully understood.”

“As big brothers in the Pacific region, we have to show fellow Pacific Islanders the Best practices in sports and create a clean sporting environment in the Pacific.”

He added that good governance in sports is a foundation for building sports excellence in any country.

“Government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports promotes values and social cohesion through national sports development. Sporting tournaments help bring about a healthy, vibrant and physically active nation and promote health and wellness through partnership-based programs.”

“Government regards sports as a multi tool; it is a career; it keeps you fit; it brings us teamwork; discipline; integrity; leadership; will to win; makes a healthy nation and keeps you away from Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs).”

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
