Govt supports incubator program and Fringe Fiji Festival

The Ministry of Trade is delighted to support the upcoming Fiji Fringe Festival 2024 and the business incubator programme for artists.

The incubator program will be held post Fiji Fringe Festival through a total funding support of $20,000.

Speaking at the launch for the ticket sales of the highly anticipated “Mamma Mia Show and the Fiji Fringe Fest, the Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica said the Festival serves as a platform that celebrates creative arts both local and international.

Kamikamica said the Government is pleased and at the same time happy to support such initiatives.

This will be held under the Arts Season 2024 banner.

Kamikamica added that through this partnership they are demonstrating the Fiji Government’s continuous support towards the creative sector and the next generation of artists.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
