Saturday, August 19, 2023
601 ad
Govt to empower youths with green skills

The Fijian Government is fully committed to promoting the development of green skills among the youth population.

Highlighting this during the 2023 International Youth Day celebration in Suva, Youth and Sports Minister, Jese Saukuru emphasised the need to equip young people with the knowledge, tools, and skills necessary to drive sustainable development and champion environmental conservation.

He said the youth carry the torch of progress and change and have a responsibility to uphold the principles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

This year’s International Youth Day, themed ‘Green Skills for Youth – Towards a Sustainable World,’ commemorates the 75th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and highlights the importance of green skills for youth in creating a sustainable world.

Saukuru acknowledged the significant role of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in promoting environmental human rights action and emphasized that everyone has the fundamental right to live in a healthy environment that supports their physical, mental, and social well-being.

“By empowering the youth with green skills, Fiji aims to foster a generation of change-makers who can contribute to the country’s efforts towards a more sustainable and environmentally conscious future.”

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
