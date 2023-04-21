Friday, April 21, 2023
Govt to enhance nutrimetics industry

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says Government is adamant to enhance the nutrimetics industry in Fiji.

Speaking at the National Economic Summit Plenary Session 4, Kamikamica said there have been many discussions on medical marijuana being packaged in Fiji.

Kamikamica said this is not the only available market for innovation – there are traditional medicines that can be enhanced and be looked at.

“Imagine empowering local or rural communities on developing or innovating traditional botibotikoro into antiseptic creams or powders and export these around the world.”

“This would unravel the nutrients’ industry that already exists.”

The Minister for Trade said Fiji has a player that is already exploring this idea and is making loud noises in this area.

He added this is on Government’s pipeline of innovative ideas to enhance and support this market opportunity in an enabled environment.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
5G network development works underway