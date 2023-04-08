Govt to formalise 48 informal settlements

The Government is working on formalising 48 informal settlements around the country.

Speaking in Parliament, Minister for Housing and Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa said poor planning in the last eight years led to the delay in works in these settlements.

He said since the acquisition of the 48 development leases, only three- Cuvu in Nadroga, Nadi, and Waidamudamu settlement in Nausori had their upgrades completed in 2022 while twenty development leases have been renewed for another five years until 2027 and the remaining twenty four are still valid.

Nalumisa said they have a progressive plan for the upgrades and the preparatory work includes topographic surveys, scheme plans, environmental impact assessments, geodetic surveys, and engineering plans.