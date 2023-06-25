Sunday, June 25, 2023
Govt to provide advocacy programs: Saukuru

The Coalition Government will continue to provide advocacy programs targeted at creating sustainable livelihood for each young person, says Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru.

The Minister made this comment in his opening speech while presenting the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award to the 286 youths at the Western Division on Saturday.

Saukuru said with the Ministry of Youth and Sports being the lead Ministry in Non-formal education, Programs such as the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award is targeted at empowerment training specifically in developing the young minds of our future leaders.

“Not all learning takes place in the classroom, young people need experiences outside the classroom to become committed, responsible and to fulfill their dreams as citizens of Fiji.”

“The awards non-formal educational model provides an alternative way for young people in the rural and maritime area that are not in the formal education system to gain some sense of self-esteem and achievement.”

“Through this award, many of you have learned new things and have developed skills that will provide you with a chance of leadership and responsibility.”

He congratulated 165 Bronze, 61 Silver and 59 Gold Recipients at the Fiji National University in  Natabua, Lautoka.

He reiterated to the Youths that the Coalition Government will continue its unwavering commitment to the development of youth in the county.

“The Coalition Government recognize that for youth in our nation to reach the  pinnacle of success and to maintain holistic and sustainable growth, we must channel substantive and consistent effort towards the development of young people.”

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Awards was founded by His Royal Highness, the Duke of Edinburgh with a German educationalist Kurt Hahn in 1956.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
