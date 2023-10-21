Saturday, October 21, 2023
Govt to re-look at civil service pay

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says Government will review the current minimum wage rate, which is to be done in the next financial year.

Prof Prasad said the Government is working together with the workers representatives to review the overall pay and benefits of the civil servants.

He said in the next six to nine-months, Government will review the civil service wage and pending the review, the salary restructure of the civil service will be readjusted to be proportionate with the work the civil servants are doing for the nation.

In light of the restructure, Government ministers have taken a 20 per cent pay cut; “They are significantly cutting down ministerial travel allowances put in place by the previous government.

“Travel allowance of the Prime Minister, the current 250 per cent per diem loading, will be reduced to 100 per cent. Ministers will have their top-up reduced from 200 per cent to 50 per cent and for assistant ministers the top-up will be reduced from the current 100 per cent to 25 per cent.”

He said that aside from these major decreases, Government will remove ‘all the exorbitant incidental allowances that are currently provided.’

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
