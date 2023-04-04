Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Govt to review Registration Act

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga speaks during a press conference at Suvavou House.

The Government will review the Birth, Deaths and Marriage Registration Act 1975 and related laws to revert the use of the name in the birth certificate.

This was highlighted by the Attorney-General Siromi Turaga in Parliament today.

He said this greatly affected married women and spouses who wanted to use their spouse’s name instead of their maiden name to vote or when applying for a passport or a driving licence.

Turaga said the Government is determined to ensure the needs and interests of women and girls will be reflected in the legislation, policies and the National Budget.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
