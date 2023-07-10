Govt to seek legal opinion from Supreme Court

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says that the Government intends to get an opinion from the Supreme Court about the suspension of a Political Party or a Member of Parliament.

Speaking to the media, Rabuka said there have been different interpretations in the past with regards to the Social Democratic Liberal Party and also with the National Federation Party, so the Government intends to get an opinion on the matter.

Last month, the Prime Minister withdrew his motion listed on the last sitting of parliament regarding certain sections of the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013.

Pursuant to Section 91(5) and 98(3)(c) of the Constitution, Rabuka was to move the motion to seek approval to get opinions from the Supreme Court on the interpretation of section 27(6) and 20(2) of the Political Parties Act; and that copies of the opinion are to be tabled with the Speaker and in Parliament.

Section 20(2) highlighted that where a political party has been deregistered had representatives elected to parliament, such representatives shall continue to serve for the remainder of their term as independents or as members of other political parties.

FijiFirst MP and former Minister for Trade Faiyaz Koya stated that the Prime Minister’s attempt to invoke Section 91(5) of the Constitution through Parliament is illegal and in breach of the Constitution itself.

Koya said this move once again casts doubt on the independence of the Fijian Elections Office and calls into question the workings of Parliament.

Meanwhile, Parliament will reconvene today to debate the contents of the 2023-2024 National Budget.