Monday, July 10, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Govt to seek legal opinion from Supreme Court

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says that the Government intends to get an opinion from the Supreme Court about the suspension of a Political Party or a Member of Parliament.

Speaking to the media, Rabuka said there have been different interpretations in the past with regards to the Social Democratic Liberal Party and also with the National Federation Party, so the Government intends to get an opinion on the matter.

Last month, the Prime Minister withdrew his motion listed on the last sitting of parliament regarding certain sections of the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013.

Pursuant to Section 91(5) and 98(3)(c) of the Constitution, Rabuka was to move the motion to seek approval to get opinions from the Supreme Court on the interpretation of section 27(6) and 20(2) of the Political Parties Act; and that copies of the opinion are to be tabled with the Speaker and in Parliament.

Section 20(2) highlighted that where a political party has been deregistered had representatives elected to parliament, such representatives shall continue to serve for the remainder of their term as independents or as members of other political parties.

FijiFirst MP and former Minister for Trade Faiyaz Koya stated that the Prime Minister’s attempt to invoke Section 91(5) of the Constitution through Parliament is illegal and in breach of the Constitution itself.

Koya said this move once again casts doubt on the independence of the Fijian Elections Office and calls into question the workings of Parliament.

Meanwhile, Parliament will reconvene today to debate the contents of the 2023-2024 National Budget.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

Trans model makes history with page...

Rikkie Valerie Kolle has made pageant history by being crowned Miss...
Football

Quartet switch to Tavua for more ga...

Four former Ba players have moved to Tavua in the mid-season transf...
Entertainment

Elton John bows out of live career ...

Sir Elton John performed the last set of his final tour in Stockhol...
Rugby

Dream comes true for flyer Narawa

It was a dream come true for Fiji-born All Blacks winger Emoni Nara...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Trans model makes history with p...

Entertainment
Rikkie Val...

Quartet switch to Tavua for more...

Football
Four forme...

Elton John bows out of live care...

Entertainment
Sir Elton ...

Dream comes true for flyer Naraw...

Rugby
It was a d...

Wara extends stay with London Sc...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

PM had 49 days to appoint EC mem...

News
Leader of ...

Popular News

Officers did not assault juvenil...

News
The Fiji P...

Actress Kajol to debut in Web Se...

Entertainment
Versatile ...

Woman charged over crime proceed...

News
A woman wh...

Wara extends stay with London Sc...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Champs Rewa lose top marksman

Football
Defending ...

Fiji U20 suffers third consecuti...

Rugby
The Baby F...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

Trans model makes history with pageant win