Govt to ship water to affected areas

Final preparations are underway at the Government Shipping Services wharf in Walu Bay to deliver essential relief to water-stressed islands in the Western and Northern Divisions.

In a Government statement, it said the crews of two government vessels, MV Vatulawa, and MV Vunilagi, are being loaded and ready to depart with 440, 000 litres of much-needed water, which is a lifeline for the affected communities.

The MV Vatulawa will deliver 190,000 litres of clean water to several islands in the Western Division, including Vatulele, the Malolo Group of islands, and the Yasawa Group.

The ship has contingency plans to ensure it can refill at the Lautoka Wharf, ensuring that the Western islands’ water needs are comprehensively serviced.

However, the MV Vunilagi will transport 250,000 litres of potable water to Cikobia and adjacent islands, located off the coast of Vanua Levu, which have been grappling with a prolonged dry spell.

After the initial distribution, the vessel will replenish its cargo at Malau Wharf, with a total of 400,000 litres of water slated for distribution across all affected islands.

The MV Vunilagi is set to leave Suva today, while the MV Vatulawa is anticipated to depart tomorrow.