Govt wants those that can do the job, not affiliations

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has rubbished claims that i-Taukei’s are the only group of people being appointed to boards and as advisors to Government Ministers.

In an interview, Rabuka said the intentions of Government is to get the people that can do the job and that Ministers can trust and that they can closely work with.

Rabuka said people should not be unduly concerned about this.

“Government is trying to put in the best qualified and those that we as Ministers would be most comfortable with as our advisors – particular in boards.”

“We have a mission; the mission is to put together a taskforce that is aligned with Government’s mission. We need the people we can trust, who we know who we can rely on to perform to the best of their capability for us and more importantly the people,” Rabuka said.

The Prime Minister has also asked that the Fijian people give the People’s Coalition Government time for them to perform on their behalf.

Rabuka added that the Government is willing to work closely with all Fijians.