Govt will not sell Fijian Drua shares

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru has made it clear that the Fiji Government will not sell its shares in the Fijian Drua franchise.

The Government currently holds a 51 per cent shares in the Drua franchise and Saukuru said they will continue supporting the team in the Super Rugby Pacific Competition till next year.

“Government is not selling its shares and it stays.”

“It’s a good use and we’ll continue with them till next year.”

“We’ll see after next year if anyone is interested in buying shares from the Government.”

In order to meet New Zealand Rugby’s financial requirements, the previous Government had invested $6 million for 51 per cent shareholdings in Counter Ruck Pte Limited which were established by the Fiji Rugby Football Union Trust Board to own and operate the Fijian Drua last year.

Through the investment, the Government acquired an additional 255 shares with the sum of $3 million.