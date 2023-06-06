Tuesday, June 6, 2023
601 ad
Govt will not take away benefits, Prasad reassures

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Biman Prasad speaks during the 2023-2024 Budget Consultations in Sigatoka. Photo courtesy of Fiji Government.

Acting Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad has reassured Fijians that the Government will not reduce social protection scheme allowances.

He gave the reassurance in light of rumours that are being spread by unscrupulous politicians and elements in society seeking to undermine the current administration.

Prof Prasad said that: “Government is not looking to take away the benefits that are already supporting the beneficiaries of this program. However, we are going to try and improve on them… We are going to relook at the social welfare policies, school fees, bus fare assistance, in fact we want to improve on them, so that people can cope with the high cost of living that plagues the country.”

Prof Prasad said the first thing is to look after revenue collected in the 2022-2023 financial year by the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service and the expenditure incurred by Government.

“We want to make sure those who deserve and need the help are supported – this is the duty of any sensible and compassionate Government.”

He said there are issues like our infrastructure deficit – this is the roads, water, improving healthcare services and facilities.

“The Prime Minister is huge on this front, advocating for better health services being provided to the Fijian people,” he said.

“The 2023-2024 National Budget that is being put together, will cover extensively these loopholes that Fiji has continued to lose out causing leakage in its finances.”

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
