Govt will protect land and resources: Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Prof. Biman Prasad has assured the Rotuman community that the Coalition Government will ensure their land and resources are protected and enhanced.

In his address at the Rotuma Day celebrations at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva today, Prof Prasad said ensuring security of land and resources will allow the Rotumans to deliver a better and brighter home to their future generations.

“I can assure you today, respective leaders, the next generation leader of Rotuman descent, the Coalition Government is firm with its intention to embrace diversity.”

“Diversity is being a multiracial, multicultural and a multi-religious nation which is an important aspect of mutual coexistence.”

“What pleases me with great inspiration and hope is the young people of Rotuma making their mark in Fiji.”

Prof Prasad was accompanied by Deputy Speaker and Assistant Minister for Housing and Local Government Lenora Qereqeretabua and Minister for Employment, Productivity & Industrial Relations Agni Deo Singh.