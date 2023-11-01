Govt will support Lautoka fire victims: Rabuka

The Prime Minister has assured the Government’s support to police officers in Lautoka, whose bachelor’s quarters were destroyed in a fire yesterday.

During the meeting this morning with police officers who were affected by the fire, the Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka conveyed his deepest sympathies to the officers who were in the building when the fire broke out.

He said the Government stands ready to provide any necessary support and assistance during the recovery and rebuilding process.

Rabuka encouraged officers to learn from what happen, and to be better prepared for unforeseen circumstances in the future.

He also called on the officers to seek trauma therapy and share their experiences, as it is vital to process and heal from such traumatic events.

“Prevention is always better than cure.”

The Prime Minister has also urged the officers to be aware and conscious of fire threats, ensuring that proper safety measures and protocols are implemented in their living quarters and workplaces.

He acknowledged and commended those who raised the alarm to alert the occupants of the building.