Govt worker charged over dangerous driving

A 48-year-old Government worker involved in an accident in Tokotoko, Navua yesterday which resulted in a 10-year-old boy’s hospitalisation has been charged.

The accused is charged with one count of driving with excess alcohol beyond the prescribed limit in his system and one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

It is alleged that while driving out of a service station, the accused bumped the boy before the Government vehicle he was driving landed in a drain, resulting in one of his passengers also getting injured.

The accused will be produced in the Magistrates Court in Navua tomorrow.