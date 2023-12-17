Govt harnesses fight against growing drug problem

The trafficking of hard drugs and its use in Fiji reached a national crisis levels in 2019, and is a cause for concern for local authoroties.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua, saying that each month, police records a total of 1,564 drug-related cases, averaging 130 cases per week.

Tikoduadua says these statistics is only the tip of the iceberg.

He said this is a reflection of our society and what we do.

Tikoduadua said hard-drugs are now being found in schools around the country and that the Ministry of Education is working very hard together with the Fiji Police and the Ministry of Social Welfare to deal with it.

“At the end of the day, this really goes back to parenting and I cannot deny that any more, and I allude to the same things that I had raised earlier, you know the whole of our society needs to attach it to help parents to look after their children.”

Tikoduadua said the Government is talking with police, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and the Judiciary on how we can review our laws.

He said they are also in talks with the Office of the Attorney-General and the Solicitor-General on how we can destroy drugs on site and still being able to use the evidence as if the drugs were still there and were produced in court on the day.

“This is something we are working to achieve,” Tikoduadua added.