Govt works with Aust to better employment relations

The Ministry of Employment together with the Australian Government are continuing dialogue to better employment relations of Fijian seasonal workers working under Pacific the Australia Labour Mobility Scheme (PALM).

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh highlighted this in in Parliament today.

Singh said discussions included the rights of workers to join trade unions for better employment relations and collective agreements, and getting assistance from the unions in areas where the workers have employment relations issues.

He also indicated Government’s intention to review labour laws, also look the restoration of human and trade union rights, the right to collective bargaining, the right to strike and the establishment of a Tripartite Employment Relations Advisory Board in line with the ILO Conventions C144 on Tripartite Consultation.

“This has been pending since 2016.”

“Government is exploring potential growth industries under the program for Fijian workers to access as well as ensuring that the minimum terms and conditions of employment as per the contract are compiled by the current and potential employers,” Singh added.