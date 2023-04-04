Wednesday, April 5, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Govt works with Aust to better employment relations

The Ministry of Employment together with the Australian Government are continuing dialogue to better employment relations of Fijian seasonal workers working under Pacific the Australia Labour Mobility Scheme (PALM).

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh highlighted this in in Parliament today.

Singh said discussions included the rights of workers to join trade unions for better employment relations and collective agreements, and getting assistance from the unions in areas where the workers have employment relations issues.

He also indicated Government’s intention to review labour laws, also look the restoration of human and trade union rights, the right to collective bargaining, the right to strike and the establishment of a Tripartite Employment Relations Advisory Board in line with the ILO Conventions C144 on Tripartite Consultation.

“This has been pending since 2016.”

“Government is exploring potential growth industries under the program for Fijian workers to access as well as ensuring that the minimum terms and conditions of employment as per the contract are compiled by the current and potential employers,” Singh added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Fiji Parliament

FRCS records a $2.8b revenue in 201...

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has recorded a staggering $2.8...
Fiji Parliament

$12m in Fiji Sun ads from 2014-2022...

Government Ministries have spent over $12 million on advertising wi...
Rugby

The Radradra -Koroibete combination...

Flying Fijians and Bristol Bears centre Semi Radradra has revealed ...
Fiji Parliament

Fiji has support for sustainable fi...

The Green Climate Fund has a $1.7 billion funding committed to Smal...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

FRCS records a $2.8b revenue in ...

Fiji Parliament
The Fiji R...

$12m in Fiji Sun ads from 2014-2...

Fiji Parliament
Government...

The Radradra -Koroibete combinat...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Fiji has support for sustainable...

Fiji Parliament
The Green ...

Fiji Airways is ready to reinsta...

News
Prime Mini...

Court finds Hayne guilty for rap...

NRL
Former Fij...

Popular News

Crowd boosted our confidence: De...

Rugby
Fijian Dru...

Tavatavanawai returns for Highla...

Rugby
Barnstormi...

Family fuels Naitokani’s r...

Rugby
Potential ...

Tarakinikini sworn in as diploma...

News
Fiji’s Pre...

Cabinet approves support for Fij...

Fiji Parliament
Cabinet ha...

Male impressed with Naikore’s re...

Rugby
Star flyer...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Fiji Parliament

FRCS records a $2.8b revenue in 2017-2018 fiscal year