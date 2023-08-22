Govt’s approach has shifted from handouts: Vasu

The Government’s approach has shifted from providing handouts to reintroducing an assistance model based on a 1/3 – 2/3 ratio, says Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu.

While speaking at the Naitasiri Provincial Council meeting, Vasu said the aim is to cultivate a sense of ownership and responsibility among recipients.

“The Government has reintroduced the Village Improvement Scheme and the Rural and Outer Island Projects.”

“These strategies align with the Government’s objectives of fostering rural economic growth and raising the standard of living.”

He also informed the Provincial Council about the Ministry’s commitment to completing the construction of four roads in the province that it is funding.

“We are optimistic about the timely completion of these construction projects, and we envision that the 11 villages set to benefit from these new roads will soon begin to experience economic advantages.”

Vasu further reiterated the Government’s unwavering dedication to serving the people and the immense significance of preserving and nurturing Fiji’s rich cultural heritage and encouraged encouraged council members to contemplate ways in which they can actively contribute to the betterment of the nation, rather than relying solely on what the Government can provide.