Tuesday, August 22, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Govt’s approach has shifted from handouts: Vasu

The Government’s approach has shifted from providing handouts to reintroducing an assistance model based on a 1/3 – 2/3 ratio, says Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu.

While speaking at the Naitasiri Provincial Council meeting, Vasu said the aim is to cultivate a sense of ownership and responsibility among recipients.

“The Government has reintroduced the Village Improvement Scheme and the Rural and Outer Island Projects.”

“These strategies align with the Government’s objectives of fostering rural economic growth and raising the standard of living.”

He also informed the Provincial Council about the Ministry’s commitment to completing the construction of four roads in the province that it is funding.

“We are optimistic about the timely completion of these construction projects, and we envision that the 11 villages set to benefit from these new roads will soon begin to experience economic advantages.”

Vasu further reiterated the Government’s unwavering dedication to serving the people and the immense significance of preserving and nurturing Fiji’s rich cultural heritage and encouraged  encouraged council members to contemplate ways in which they can actively contribute to the betterment of the nation, rather than relying solely on what the Government can provide.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Business

Consumer complaints rise by 12pc

The number of  consumer complaints filed in the 2022-2023 financial...
Football

Lautoka chases second title

The Lautoka football side is chasing its second title of the season...
News

Effective leadership plays a pivota...

Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu says effective leadersh...
News

Climate change is an existential th...

COP28 Director-General and Special Representative, Majid Al Suwaidi...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Consumer complaints rise by 12pc...

Business
The number...

Lautoka chases second title

Football
The Lautok...

Effective leadership plays a piv...

News
Minister f...

Climate change is an existential...

News
COP28 Dire...

Officers return after conducting...

News
Assistant ...

No Folau, 5 ex All Blacks in Ton...

RWC 2023
Former Wal...

Popular News

India is a trusted partner of Fi...

News
India take...

US to help curb child sexual exp...

News
The United...

Global warming not created by is...

News
Prime Mini...

End culture of bullying and braw...

News
The Minist...

Workplace accidents surge in hig...

News
The Accide...

Distraught father dies, Chaudhry...

News
The distra...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Business

Consumer complaints rise by 12pc