Tuesday, November 14, 2023
GP services at Nausori Health Centre suspended

The Ministry of Health is advising the public that all General Outpatient Department (GOPD) services at the Nausori Health Centre have now been temporarily suspended.

Patients seeking outpatient care should visit Wainibokasi Hospital, which is open 24 hours a day, or Nakasi Health Centre, which is open until 8pm at night.

Emergency Cases and Maternity Cases only will continue to be seen at the Nausori Health Centre Maternity Unit foyer.

Other health facilities, those are open at this time in the Nausori and Nasinu areas:

Makoi Health Centre – open until 10pm daily.

Valelevu Health Centre – open 24hrs daily.

For medical emergencies, members of the public in the Nausori and Nasinu areas are encouraged to go to their nearest health facility for immediate medical care.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services apologizes for any inconvenience caused.

For more information, please contact: Dr Sailosi Soqo on 9340707.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
