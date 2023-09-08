Grace Road director tells Tikoduadua to apologise

Grace Road Group Fiji senior director Daniel Kim has refuted claims by Minister for Immigration Pio Tikoduadua that he is on the run and has called on the Minister to apologise.

Speaking to the media, Kim said Tikoduadua has made unwarranted comments about him and six other members of the group.

Yesterday, in a press conference, Tikoduadua said the Government of the Republic of Korea had communicated officially through diplomatic channels that the passport of 7 individuals have been nullified.

They are Grace Road senior director Daniel Kim, Acting Grace Road President Sun Jin Lee, Nam Suk Choi, Byeong Joon Lee, Jin Sook Yoon, Beomseop Shin and Chul Na.

Tikoduadua said these individuals’ passports were nullified by the Korean Government in relation to charges laid by the South Korean Government, who had issued a warrant for their arrest.

Kim also asked Tikoduadua if he knows what the word ‘cult’ means after he used the term on Kim and his other associates.

Kim said if they were a cult, why is there still support from other organisations towards Grace Road.

He also confirmed that two Grace Road members have been removed from the country, without the Group’s knowledge and no information has been provided about the removal process.

Kim said they are genuinely surprised by the sudden stance of the Fiji Police Force and the Department of Immigration.

“Our lawyers have successfully obtained a court order last night to forbid the removal of the two members and have since obtained orders forbidding the removal of the remaining members, including myself.”

“We have instructed our lawyers as well to take active steps to review the process undertaken by the police and the Immigration, which we believe is heavy-handed and subject to legal actions,” Kim added.

Tikoduadua is expected to further comment on the issue today.