Graduation program will not create more poverty: Tabuya

Minister of Women, Children and Social Protection Hon Lynda Tabuya in response to criticisms from civil society and politicians about the welfare graduation program has clarified misinterpretation and misinformation spread by several individuals.

She said her Ministry is in the process of social protection reform and is strengthening its Welfare Graduation Program to support the social assistance beneficiaries to diversify into sustainable livelihoods and graduate from the program within an agreed timeline.

“Our aim to reduce welfare is to graduate social welfare recipients who are able bodied men and women between the ages of 18 to 45 that will be provided appropriate skills training and education and then placed in places of employment.”

“It is not a new concept in the social protection sector to work together with the selected recipients and relevant stakeholders in providing them with appropriate coaching, mentoring, skills training towards successful work strategies,” Tabuya said.

She said this is the ‘welfare to workfare’ strategy that the Ministry has and is strengthening its implementation to ensure that every recipient will be assessed and ascertain that they are able to commit to the pathway that the ministry will create for them.

The Ministry is setting up a Welfare Graduation Unit working with its development partners.