Thursday, August 31, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Great Council of Chiefs reconvenes today

GCC endorses revised lease distribution policy

The Great Council of Chiefs will reconvene for the next two-days to deliberate on the contents of the Review Committee’s final report.

Minister for i-Taukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu told FijiLive the preparations are well underway for the meeting today and tomorrow at the Studio Six Hotel in Suva.

His Excellency the President and Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and senior members of Cabinet together with the chiefs from the 14 provinces with two other representatives are expected to seat and deliberate on the report.

Vasu said the Review Committee was commissioned to provide insight into how a revamped GCC might feature within the context of current and future development landscape in Fiji.

He said the review has been completed and the Government intends to present the findings and a proposed way forward to indigenous Fijian chiefs in an appropriate setting.

“The GCC Conference is intended to provide the opportunity for the needed discussion on revamping the GCC. There is a significant level of support from all Provincial Councils in Fiji for the re-establishment of the GCC.”

“At Provincial Council meetings undertaken in 2023, various issues relating to the good governance and well-being of the i-Taukei viz the need to promote national unity, sustainable development of indigenous Fijians, traditional governance, natural resources management, reviews of legislation that impacts the i-Taukei communities, poverty, and HIV.”

Vasu said provincial councils require dialogue and consensus around the potential solutions at a higher level amongst the traditional chiefs of Fiji.

He said the impetus for re-establishing the GCC therefore will serve to provide common solutions under a common consolidated platform benefitting indigenous Fijians and the wider population.

“The objectives of the Conference are to consider and discuss the development challenges faced by the i-Taukei community as raised and to consider and discuss the GCC review report including the recommendations contained therein and the Government’s position on the report including its proposal for a way forward for the implementation,” Vasu added.

The meeting begins at 9am.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Mother of six graduates in hotel ma...

Elizabeth Alovetta Turaga couldn’t contain her tears as she walked ...
News

Sole bread winner overcomes obstacl...

38-year-old Anjeni Devi Prasad has struck the right balance between...
Rugby

One task at a time, says Raiwalui

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians have shifted their focus towards thei...
Rugby

Flanker Nasove joins Valorugby Emil...

Former Fiji 7s extended squad member and Fijian Drua flanker Rusiat...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Mother of six graduates in hotel...

News
Elizabeth ...

Sole bread winner overcomes obst...

News
38-year-ol...

One task at a time, says Raiwalu...

Rugby
The Fiji W...

Flanker Nasove joins Valorugby E...

Rugby
Former Fij...

Poor defending was a letdown, sa...

Football
Fiji Coach...

Stand strong, work together, chi...

News
Bau High C...

Popular News

Stand strong, work together, chi...

News
Bau High C...

Remain united, Speaker tells Fij...

News
The Speake...

Matanisiga scoops Golden Boot at...

Football
National a...

FDB to develop GCF proposal

Business
Fiji Devel...

Flanker Nasove joins Valorugby E...

Rugby
Former Fij...

Fiji Airways uses SAF blend on n...

Business
Fiji Airwa...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Mother of six graduates in hotel management