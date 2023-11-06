Greater awareness is required: Taskforce

Members of the Scam Taskforce agree that greater awareness is required to avoid ordinary Fijians falling victim to online scams and that early warnings be made by consumer protection agencies.

Members from the Ministry of Trade Co-operatives, Small and Medium Enterprises and Communications, Ministry of Local Government, Reserve Bank of Fiji, Office of the Solicitor General, Consumer of Fiji (CCoF) and Fijian Competition Consumer Commission (FCCC), Online Safety Commission together with its co-opted members Vodafone and Digicel Fiji held their third meeting in Suva late last week to discuss the way forward,

They also agreed that it is important to keep up to date with emerging scams happening internationally.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Co-operatives, Small and Medium Enterprises and Communications, Manoa Kamikamica said there were lessons learnt from previous scams.

“It is important that the people of Fiji be aware that online scams are fast evolving and better disguised and it is critical for Fijians to be digitally educated.”

“The taskforce will be creating awareness materials and digital education online modules for the general public in this regard”.

The Taskforce, through its members, is planning to reach out international partners to combat cross border scams and re-align our agencies to international best practices.

The Office of the Solicitor-General will also review the existing laws and identify the gaps that restrict agencies from dealing with the perpetrators.

Kamikamica also reiterated that it is unacceptable for people to continue to prey on the vulnerable.

“It was also revealed that a new way of scamming is through “Viber” accounts being hacked whereby the hacker will try to obtain money from your contacts. This is a new type of impersonation that is happening and our taskforce has received reports and complaints in this regard.”

“So again, I urge the members of the public to be vigilant and do not transfer funds without doing some basic checks. Perhaps check the number which the viber message is coming from, why the person is asking for money or even call the person and check if they are really asking for money.”

“Also exercise caution when sharing your personal information with anyone like your IDs or pin numbers.”

The Taskforce including Vodafone Fiji and Digicel Fiji reaffirmed their support by continuing to conduct scam awareness and customer education through Radio stations, talkback shows and social media handles such as Tiktok, Facebook and Instagram targeting both the older and younger generation.