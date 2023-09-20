Greater dialogue for peace: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji heralds the values of multilateralism, for the greater good, peace, justice, respect, human rights, tolerance, and solidarity.

During his meeting with the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, Rabuka said the significance of dialogue, solidarity, and trust within the Pacific Way continues to foster understanding within and beyond the region.

He said that peace and security remain top priorities for Fiji, with a specific focus on geopolitical developments, maritime security, sustainable socioeconomic development, and strengthened partnerships.

Rabuka encouraged the continued collaboration with the United Nations to advance a localised response to the global 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, tailored to each country’s unique national priorities.

Rabuka acknowledged the complexities of security in the Pacific, including threats from transnational crime, climate change, terrorism, natural disasters, political instability, and internal conflicts.

He underscored the interconnectedness between security, stability, sustainable development, and economic growth.

Rabuka welcomed the invitation to attend the Climate Ambition Summit and emphasised the urgent need for ambitious emissions’ reduction targets and a just transition to renewables.

He said, as we approach COP28,” it is imperative that we halt oil and gas expansion and unite to address the urgent climate crisis. COP28 offers an opportunity to reassess the progress since the 2015 Paris Agreement and ensure that no one is left behind”.