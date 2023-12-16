Greenstars FC post big win in opener

Nadroga’s Greenstars FC started its campaign in the 2023 Digicel National Club Championship (NCC) with a big 7-0 win over Nasinu’s Classy FC at the Fiji FA headquarters ground in Suva yesterday.

Ably led by Tomasi Tuicakau, the Stallions proved too strong for the southerners who have officially bowed out after two straight losses.

Greenstars FC just need a draw against Nausori United in its final Group B match today to finish on top and progress to the final.

The Rewa Club also has a chance to progress and will need a win as Greenstars FC have a better goal advantage.

The clash between the two clubs commences at 3pm.